The Stan Simpson Show – The firing of Kevin Ollie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After six years - including a national championship and two consecutive losing seasons - UConn has fired Kevin Ollie. But the way the university is handling the ouster is highly questionable.

UConn says it is terminating Ollie for “cause”; which means it would not have to pay the remaining $10 million on his contract. The tactic looks premature because an ongoing NCAA investigation has not been completed.

Hartford Courant UConn sports writer Dom Amore is here to catch us up on the very latest. We’ll also be joined by sports & entertainment attorney Robert Romano to get his insight.