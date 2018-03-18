× 2 Wolcott students arrested for threats

WOLCOTT — Police arrested two high school students for making threatening statements on social media about the schools in town.

Police said a concerned citizen made police aware on Friday of potentially threatening statements being made on social media.

Police found out at 3 p.m. and two high students were arrested by 5 p.m.

Police have had a presence at the schools and will continue until the end of the year.

Wolcott superintendent of schools, Tony Gasper sent a statement to parents saying:

Wolcott Police Department has investigated a potentially threatening statement that was made on social media toward our high school. The WPD has investigated thoroughly and found NO CREDIBLE THREAT TO SCHOOL SAFETY. It has been found that the statement was intended as a joke and was not serious . None the less, the WPD and WPS take every such statement very seriously and thoroughly investigate each one. We continue to make safety our first priority and have a strong partnership with WPD. We will have a police presence at our schools tomorrow as per our enhanced school safety procedures.