Amtrak train stopped, searched in Westport

WESTPORT — an Amtrak train forced to make an unscheduled stop in Westport, because of a suspicious package.

The train’s two-hundred plus passengers and crew members were safely removed, as Amtrak, Metro North– and Westport police searched the train.

Amtrak said that there was nothing suspicious on board.

The train originated in Washington D.C. And was heading to its final destination in Boston.

Trains have resumed service — though there are residual delays.