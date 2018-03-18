Bridgeport convenience store shooting triggers response from senators Blumenthal and Murphy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT – Earlier this month a shooting took place inside a Bridgeport convenience store. Four people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It’s the latest example of gun violence in the Park City—an issue community members now have in their sights.

“My grandson is I kindergarten I`m terrified for them everyday they go to school,” says one worried Bridgeport resident.

Dozens of concerned residents packed a community center in Bridgeport in order to voice their ideas to help improve their city. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy along with other city leaders offered their time and their open minds.

“There`s people dying everyday in neighborhoods like this,” says Senator Murphy. “We need to figure out how we stop that everyday gun violence from happening.”

After listening to an hour of testimonials both senators agreed that guns need to be removed from the city.

“There should be protective orders that take those guns away or stop people from buying them and universal background checks that enable them to be forbidden to purchase them,” says Senator Blumenthal.

But residents say the solution is more than just getting rid of guns. They believe personal accountability is needed.

“We can’t necessarily rely on only the politicians. Ourselves, as a community, as neighbors, we need to get out and actually do something as well,” says Bridgeport resident Kadeijah Francis.

Police chief AJ Perez says he hold weekly meetings city community leaders inside the mayor’s office brainstorming ideas to help make the city better.

It’s the first step toward action.

“The message here at the community level is act and act now. There’s an urgency. People are dying, kids particularly are dying in our streets,” says Senator Blumenthal.