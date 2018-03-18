Danbury mayor at Irish flag-raising day after collapsing

DANBURY -- Mayor Mark Boughton was in good spirits Saturday while attending an Irish flag raising at Danbury City Hall for Saint Patrick's Day.

Boughton was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after suffering a seizure and passing out at a GOP meeting in Avon.Boughton was treated and given CPR by people at the scene, including state Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, who is a doctor and rival Republican gubernatorial candidate. He was discharged from the UConn Medical Center in Farmington on Friday after being treated for dehydration.

At the flag-raising, the Republican candidate for governor told FOX61 the seizure was due to a combination of dehydration and a missed medication dosage.

The mayor underwent brain surgery last year to remove a noncancerous tumor from behind his ear. He returned to work a month afterward.

He said he would take Sunday off, and be back at work and on the campaign trail on Monday.