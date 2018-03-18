Man killed after boulder ‘intentionally’ thrown from overpass strikes car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. – A 23-year-old man who had just learned his wife was pregnant died Tuesday after a boulder "intentionally" thrown from a freeway overpass in California slammed into his family's car, according to KTLA.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, as the family was in their 2017 Toyota Corolla headed westbound on the 134 under the Orange Grove Boulevard overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim's 21-year-old wife was behind the wheel when a 30- to 35-pound boulder suddenly crashed into the car's windshield and shattered the glass. It hit the driver's husband, who was sitting beside her in the front passenger seat, CHP said.

The young woman's mother and a 4-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle at the time but apparently escaped unharmed.

The woman immediately drove to the nearest hospital, Glendale Adventist Medical Center, to get medical help for the wounded man. Emergency room personnel did what they could to save him, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.