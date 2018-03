Firefighters are still on the scene of a 2-alarm in hartford.

The fire broke out at 67 Charlotte Street in the north end just after 2 a.m.

The rear of the 6-unit apartment building was engulfed in flames and firefighters said they had to take a defensive stance because of the amount of fire and the structural integrity of the building.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.