Parks advocates raising issues before state legislature

HARTFORD – The Connecticut Forest & Park Association was founded in 1895 to foster and preserve our state’s woodlands and to help create and protect Connecticut’s state forests and state parks. In addition to a volunteer force that has built and maintains an 800+ mile trail system, the non-profit organization advocates for causes across the state, and especially at the state legislature. In addition to the recent Passport To the Parks program, the group hopes the legislature will put an amendment to the state’s constitution before the voters in November. FOX61’s Ben Goldman talked with the CFPA’s executive director, Eric Hammerling.