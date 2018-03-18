× Reported explosion in Austin, authorities say

Two males in their 20s were transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Austin EMS said via Twitter.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected.

Those explosions killed a man and teenage boy and severely injured an elderly woman. It’s not clear if Sunday’s explosion is related to the previous events.

A bomb threat at South by Southwest on Saturday caused Bud Light to cancel a concert featuring The Roots.

Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, in connection with the threat. He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat.

The incident began Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when a Live Nation Music representative contacted police to report a bomb threat received by email was made to the Fair Market event venue where “Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam” was scheduled to take place, police said. Officers responded to the location and found no explosives.

As a result of the threat, Bud Light canceled the event. The company said in a statement on Twitter that “the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority.”