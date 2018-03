Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- More reaction to the recent recommendations by a special commission, for straightening out Connecticut's finances, to foster economic growth.

While the plan has been panned by some lawmakers, and by the state employee unions, the lobbying group for cities and towns has come out in favor of it, and we find out why. Guest: Mike Freda, First Selectman of North Haven, and Vice-President of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM)