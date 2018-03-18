The Real Story: Making CT schools safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Making Connecticut schools safer from attack by a gunman. It's a hot issue once again, in the wake of last month's tragedy in Florida, where seventeen were killed. Local school officials here are considering a wide range of security upgrades. What ideas are they hearing from parents, teachers and students? (There's one they appear to be ruling out.) Guests: Fran Rabinowitz, Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS) and Robert Rader, Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE)