Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A bill proposed by Connecticut Police Chiefs aims to prevent officer suicides. Under current law, officers who seek mental health treatment for stress or depression lose their gun permits, and as a result, their ability to work. Because of that stigma, they won't seek help, which can put them at risk for suicide, hence this proposal that an exemption for police officers be added to the law. Guests: Fairfield Chief Gary MacNamara  and Westport Chief Foti Koskinas.