Troopers, K-9 Ugo track suspects through Tolland County

TOLLAND – Connecticut State Police troopers and a K9 partner chased two suspects on the roadways and through the woods of Tolland County yesterday after they fled from a traffic stop.

It all started yesterday afternoon when the Troop C-Tolland Narcotic Enforcement Team stopped a vehicle on I-84 eastbound in Tolland. The grey Infiniti was traveling at a high rate of speed with no front plate and dark tinted windows. A registration check revealed the car was stolen out of Waterbury, so they pulled the car over.

They found the driver, 22 year old Kerel Vaughn of Waterbury had an active arrest warrant and a suspended license, and the passenger, Isaiah Freeman, also of Waterbury, was a convicted felon. As troopers advised Vaughn that he was under arrest, he pushed away from troopers and got back into the car. Troopers tried to stop him, but Vaughn was able to put the car into gear with troopers still latched onto him and a trooper in the passenger door. The troopers let go and began pursuing the car in their crusier.

Vaughn exited I-84 at exit 69 and the pursuit continued onto Route 32. As the Infiniti’s speed continued to increase, troopers broke off the pursuit before reaching the populated area of Stafford Springs.

About 30 minutes later, as troopers canvassed the area, a resident on Route 32 reported a gray Infiniti abandoned in a yard. Troopers and State Police K9 Ugo responded, and Ugo began to track the suspects. Police notified area residents of the situation and of the K9 team tracking in the woods.

After about 30 minutes and one mile of tracking through thick woods, swamp and deep snow, K9 Ugo located and detained both suspects as they attempted to flee on foot towards Blair Road in the Town of Willington. Troopers escorted them out of the woods and transported them to Troop C.

Kerel Vaughn is being held on a $75,000.00 bond for the following charges: No Front Plate, Improper Use of Registration, Possession of Stolen Registration, Operating MV with Suspended License, Operating a MV without Insurance, Engaging Police In Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault on Public Safety and Interfering/Resisting.

Isaiah Freeman is being held at Troop C on a $25,000.00 bond for Interfering with a Police Officer.

Both are scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on March 19, 2018.