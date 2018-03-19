Chris’s Cookies recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies due to undeclared peanuts

Chris’s Cookies has recalled one lot of its Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookie 12 Oz bags with the barcode # of 0068 0752) after a report that Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies were discovered in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Bag, so the product may contain undeclared peanuts.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

The recalled product was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, along with Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington D.C. The affected products are stickered on the side of the bag with Lot CODE: 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218 through 031818

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a bag labeled as Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookies instead contained Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. All of the affected Chocolate Chip Cookies have been removed from sale and destroyed. Consumers, who have purchased the affected product and have a peanut allergy, please do not eat it. Discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Contact the company at 201-288-8881 with any questions, Monday through Friday from 9-5.