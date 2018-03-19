Driver arrested after crashing truck into Meriden home

MERIDEN — A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a house Monday afternoon.

Police and EMS responded after receiving reports that a pick-up truck collided with multiple objects at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of 133 Britannia Street.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that a man in a pick-up truck collided with a utility pole before being ricocheted into a home. The front porch of the residence was heavily damaged.

Officers took the driver into custody and brought him to the Meriden Police Department for processing on related charges.

