Enfield and State police search for injured man after ‘extensive amount’ of blood

ENFIELD — Enfield Police are investigating, and searching after extensive blood was found at the Countrywoods Apartments.

Police say the amount of blood found at the scene leads them to believe the injuries are serious.

Police have been at the scene investigating since 11 a.m. Sunday, and they say there’s still a lot of unanswered questions

Suffield Police were the ones who initially got the report Sunday morning. They say a woman referencing a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, and said there may have been a knife involved.

Police say the call then dropped, and when they pinged the location, it came up as Boston Neck Road, which is about 1.5 miles from the apartment complex.

Suffield Police called Enfield Police. They both wound up at the apartment complex. At that point, they realized the two cases were connected.

Two people, a man and a woman, were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, but police say the injuries do not fit with the amount of blood found at the scene. Police say there is a third man involved.

Police have not found that man they say they believe has the serious injuries. The woman has not been cooperating.

State Police are also aiding in the investigation.

