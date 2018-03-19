Kids and canines share the classroom for new reading program

WINDSOR -- Canines joined school kids in the classroom to start the week at Oliver Ellsworth School in Windsor.
The program called "Read to a Therapy Dog" returned to the school. Read to a Therapy Dog gives students a chance to sharpen their reading schools in a non-pressure setting. The program is made possible by Bolton based Healers with Halos.
Photo Gallery
Gail Davis, the director of Healers with Halos said, "for the kids it really opens up a different world for them, they can read to the dog and they're not intimidated." Davis added, "and the dogs are good listeners."
A group of first graders read to a Bernese Mountain Dog named Otis, a Border Collie named Toby, and a Golden Retriever named Riley to name a few of the canine companions on hand. "We visit schools, hospice patients, hospitals, a variety of different facilities," said Brenda Cataldo from Healers with Halos. Davis, the director, added that her 14-year old program has now teamed 70 dogs with trainers who make stops all over the state. "For the kids, it really opens up a different world for them," she said.
To find out more about Healers with Halos Therapy dogs click here.