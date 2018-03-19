Local high school students take on lawmakers to demand gun control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – Conard and Hall High School students got together to face lawmakers and community leaders to ask tough questions about gun laws and safety in their schools.

Juniors and seniors from both schools joined forces in response to the shooting in Parkland, FL. After holding a walk-out last week, the students felt they could do more and decided to take extra steps to push for new legislation.

Students were empowered to stand up and make comments or ask questions to anyone on-stage, including Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, as well as Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence Jeremy Stein. The forum presented an opportunity for young participants to voice frustrations or confusion with current laws regulating firearms.

We spoke with the legal director of the Connecticut ACLU, Dan Barrett, about this new wave of student activism, which he calls "invigorating." He said while the walk-outs gained national attention, the students who vote and speak up for their beliefs are the true factors that drive social change.

