Mostly sunny Monday; Snow chance on Wednesday

High pressure will continue to deliver sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs averaging in the low 40's on Monday. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next storm on Tuesday.

Latest model guidance showing Nor'easter #4 trending south, but that doesn't write this potential storm off just yet. Still some uncertainty, and that keeps the storm in the forecast for now. The best chance for snow is along the shoreline late Tuesday into Wednesday with just a light brushing of snow with the heaviest bands of snow staying off-shore. There is still room for this storm to push a bit further north by late Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates today, and especially Monday as more data will help us to narrow down the specifics.

By the end of the week, we expect a bit of a warming trend with temps well up into the 40's that will make it feel a little closer to spring.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for light snow or snow showers, especially along the shore. High: 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

