New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announces run for governor

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is making it official, announcing she’s seeking the Republican party’s endorsement for governor.

The 30-year-old declared her candidacy at Central Connecticut State University on Monday, underscoring her intention to run as a candidate with “a fresh voice” who can relate to younger people and appeal to a broad range of voters.

Stewart, who began exploring a run in January, is the latest candidate to jump into the crowded field for governor. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election.

Stewart says she partly decided to run because she has “not been convinced that there is a candidate for governor who actually appeals beyond the traditional Republican areas” and can help Republicans win other seats.

Stewart was first elected mayor in 2013 at age 26.

