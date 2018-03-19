× Pizzeria owner faces prison time for failure to report taxes

OLD SAYBROOK — The owner of a Connecticut pizzeria has been sentenced to three months in prison for cheating on his taxes.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old Robert Kehayias, owner of Pizza Works in Old Saybrook, was also sentenced last week to a year of probation for failure to report more than $767,000 in income.

He pleaded guilty in September to filing a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors say Kehayias deposited most of the cash receipts from the restaurant into personal accounts rather than into his business bank account during the 2010 through 2014 tax years. As a result, he failed to pay approximately $343,000 in taxes.