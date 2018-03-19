× Police: Self-driving Uber car kills Arizona pedestrian

Officials said an Arizona woman was killed after being struck by a self-driving Uber vehicle Monday — an incident believed to be the first of its kind.

The accident caused the company to pause all testing of self-driving vehicles in cities across the country.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in fully autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit. Autonomous mode means the car is driving on its own. During tests, a person sits behind the wheel as a safeguard.

The Tempe police department is investigating the crash, and they said a driver was behind the wheel at the time.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock said in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber is conducting tests of autonomous vehicles in Arizona, Pittsburgh, Toronto and other areas. Uber said it has using testing the vehicles throughout the United States and Canada.

Uber says on Twitter that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.