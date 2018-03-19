Police traffic stop leads to weapons charge for 2 Massachusetts men

DANBURY — A Sunday afternoon police traffic stop lead to two men being arrested for weapon charges.

Police said that they pulled over a car on I-84 westbound near exit 2, after clocking the car’s speed at 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. When police were speaking to the driver, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

A passenger in the car told police that they had smoked marijuana and that he had “blunts in the car.” Danbury police and a State Police K9 searched the car and seized blunts, a small bag of marijuana, and three guns. Police said that one of the guns was found to have had the serial number scratched off.

Two passengers inside the car were taken into custody, while the driver was issued a driving infraction for speeding and was let go by police.

Robert Ruiz, 37, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, and alteration of firearm identification.

Hector Martinez, 24, was charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Martinez and Ruiz, both of Springfield, posted bail and are scheduled to be in court April 3.