UConn Huskies win and fans keep marching on

STORRS -- The UConn Huskies defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats by a final score of 71 to 46 at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Lines began to form outside Gampel about an hour before tip-off. Eager fans flew in from all over the world, packing the arena and showing off their Huskies pride.

"Birmingham, Alabama - all the way to see my girls," exclaimed one eager fan, waiting impatiently to see his Huskies play.

Thousands filled the arena, but several were interested in showing their pride elsewhere.

"I think it just has like, a relaxed vibe," explains Hadley Lloyd as she sips her green beer inside Grill 86, a local bar in Storrs. Several fans decided to skip the crowds at Gampel and catch the game at one of the local sports bars for calmer atmosphere and good food choices.

At the end of the day, the Huskies won and fans came pouring out of Gampel with a simple message:

"Go Huskies!"

