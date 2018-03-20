Chemical reaction in lab results in major evacuation in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Roughly 1,000 people were evacuated from their downtown New Haven businesses Tuesday morning following the report of a strong smell of gas.

Workers inside 300 George Street, which houses employees from both Yale University and Yale-New Haven Hospital, said the smell was unmistakable

"As we walked down the stairwells the smell of the gas got really strong," said Dave Batza. "From the fifth floor, all the way down the stairs and out outside, it was a strong smell."

However, even with metering, neither Southern Connecticut Gas nor the New Haven Fire Department could find a source.

"We blocked off the area, stopped road traffic and evacuated the buildings that were affected," said Assistant Chief Mark Vendetto of the New Haven Fire Department.

In addition to 300 George Street, the Alexion Pharmaceuticals building, right next-door, at 100 College Street, was also evacuated for a couple of hours. Finally, after several hours, the smell was determined to be coming from a third-floor laboratory.

"There’s absolutely no reason to be fearful," said Vendetto. "There’s no harm to the public at this time or anybody that was in the building. What was being used was in small amounts. These buildings are designed for that. The room is under negative pressure."

"At this point, we are working with the chemists on site to determine what chemicals they were using and then the resultant by products of that reaction," said Jeff Chandler of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection.

"Right now, only the third floor appears to be affected," added Vendetto. "We have the HVAC system shut down so it’s not blowing through the building or outside anymore."

People, who work inside 300 George Street, were permitted, in small groups, to enter the building Tuesday afternoon to collect their belongings. The building is expected to be back open for business Wednesday morning.