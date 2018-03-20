Connecticut prepares for 4th nor’easter in three weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN – Connecticut is about to experience its 4th storm in three weeks.

Towns and cities all over are already going through the motions.

Bobby Parente is the superintendent of operations for East Haven’s public works department. He said his town is ready for round 4.

“We’ve got more than enough salt. We’ve got a surplus of money available if we need it for any additional product. But right now we’re in good shape,” he said.

Parente said East Haven will institute a parking ban as soon as the snow begins to fall. Cars will have to park on the even side of the street.

In New Haven, emergency responder and town leaders gathered at the Emergency Operations Center to discuss plans. Last storm failed to live up to expectations. Nevertheless, officials said they’ll be prepared for the worst.

“You’re sending all your apparatus not just one piece of equipment. Just because the last one was a false alarm. We don’t care if this is a false alarm we’ll put everybody on the road and if we need to scale back we’ll scale back,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven’s EOC Director of Operations.

The city will have 40 plows on the roads and private contractors will be taking care of the side streets.

Yale University will close down at Noon on Wednesday and a parking ban will go into effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

41.284169 -72.868456