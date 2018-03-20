Buildings evacuated, streets closed for gas leak investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Emergency crews are investigating a gas leak in downtown New Haven that’s lead to building being evacuated.

Assistant Fire Chief Orlando Marcano said about 1000 people were evacuated from buildings at 300 George St. and 100 College St. No injuries have been reported. Some people are being allowed back in their buildings.

Several Connecticut transit buses have been brought in to use as warming options for people displaced from these corporate buildings.

The call came in at just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a smell of gas. Given the winds here in the city at the time, there is an intermittent smell of gas but they have not been able to isolate the source

Traffic along the Route 34 connector and Church Street is gridlocked. College and York Streets in the area are closed.