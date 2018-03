× Fire destroys South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — A South Windsor home on Cliffwood Avenue was gutted early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene of the inferno around 3 a.m., and the house was fully engulfed. It was, at one point, a two story home, but the second story collapsed in the fire.

The Fire Chief doesn’t believe anyone was home at the time, and there are no injuries at this time to report.

This is a developing story.

It looks like a one story home but the second floor actually collapsed. Fire chief doesn’t think anyone was home. House was fully engulfed when the chief and first responding officer arrived just before 3am @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/QtcaFBDbGj — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) March 20, 2018