Hartford Yard Goats will play as ‘Los Chivos de Hartford’ for three games

HARTFORD — In a nod to Connecticut’s strong Latino population, the capital city’s baseball team will play as the “Los Chivos de Hartford” for three games in the 2018 season.

“The Yard Goats have led the charge in recognizing our large Latino fan base” said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson. “From our Spanish-language radio broadcast, Spanish-language pocket schedules, Spanish-language social media accounts, to Roberto Clemente’s retired number in the outfield, we work to ensure Dunkin’ Donuts Park feels like home to all our fans.”

The name translation, which is Spanish for “the Goats of Hartford”, is part of the Minor League Baseball’s Inaugural Copa de La Diversión campaign which celebrates MiLB communities’ multi-cultural fans.

“Minor League Baseball is built on the fun, memory-making experiences created by our teams each and every day,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Minor League Baseball’s Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research. “When we introduced ‘It’s Fun to Be a Fan’ and ‘Es Divertido Ser Un Fan’ last season, the overwhelmingly positive response led us to create this season-long event series, further showcasing our teams’ commitment to their communities and MiLB’s unique brand of fun.”

Players will wear the special jerseys and caps on June 2nd, July 17th, and August 24th. All the marketing, branding, and in-stadium promotions each select night will reflect the Los Chivos brand.

The last date will also be the organizations Roberto Celemente Celebration game. Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased on the Yard Goats website, over the phone ((860)-246-4628), or in-person by visiting the Click it or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.