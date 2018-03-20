Home care workers lobby for higher wages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Home care workers along with legislators and Governor Dannel Malloy packed a room at the State Capital building on Tuesday in support of a new contract.

The Home Care Workers’ contract between the state and the SEIU 1199 union would raise the average wage for workers from $14.75 to $16.25.

“I provide care to patients with disabilities so they can live independent lives in their homes and community,” Kara O’Dwyer said.

“I make $13.43 an hour and it’s a struggle on a daily basis to take care of my family,” Denitra Pearson said.

Pearson and O’Dwyer are two of the home care workers in SIEU 1199 fighting to get higher wages.

The contract would also allocate resources to improve safety and training for workers and state provided worker compensation. Bipartisan advocates of the contract like Governor Malloy said this is a solution to the growing need for workers with the growing aging population.

“The reality is that wages just a few years ago were so low that people are leaving the field and not coming into it,” Malloy said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.765804 -72.673372

Legislators are set to vote on the contract on Wednesday.