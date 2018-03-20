New London man charged with operating a drug factory

NEW LONDON — Clem Ramsey, 35, is facing several charges including operating a drug factory after police said they seized 148 grams of harvested marijuana leaves, 25 marijuana plants, marijuana grow equipment and a digital scale.

New London police said on March 16, numerous tasks forces served a drug related search and seizure warrant at 239 Nautilus Drive.

Ramsey was charged with cultivation of marijuana, operating a drug factory, reckless Endangerment in the second degree and interfering with an officer.