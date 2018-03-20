× Staples student charged with making threats to school

WESTPORT — Police said a student who made a school threat in February has been charged.

Westport police said on Tuesday the juvenile suspect was charged with threatening in the second degree and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport.

On February 27, Westport Police Department said they were contacted by Staples High School officials and advised a juvenile male student was overheard making threats to shoot a teacher.

Police said the student who overheard this statement reported it to school officials that morning.

“Officers and detectives responded to Staples High School where the male student was already being interviewed by school administration,” Westport police said. “Based on the information learned by school administrators, it was confirmed the student did have thoughts of executing a mass shooting at the high school.”

Due to his age, the identity of the suspect will not be released. No other details have been released.

41.141472 -73.357905