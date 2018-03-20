State representatives intend on forming working group to focus on school security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Representatives J.P. Sredzinski, Carol Hall and Brian Ohler announced on Tuesday their intention to form a bipartisan working group focused on school security and safety in Connecticut.

The group would have action items like looking at the existing state and federal funding for school safety and review whether regulations have been implemented.

“This discussion isn’t just reactionary to a school shooting or incident locally or nationwide, this discussion needs to be ongoing,” representative Brian Ohler said.

“The availability of school health mental professionals, parents knowledge and understanding of their district security measures,” representative Carol Hall said.

The group would be made of legislators, law enforcement, parents, students, and health professionals, all keeping an open communication. Hall said she is hoping to get moving on the group soon and to get bipartisanship support on the effort.