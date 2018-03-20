Winter Storm Warning issued for state as Spring storm set to arrive Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Wednesday for the potential for 6″+ of snow (despite the fact that the calendar will say “spring”)

The weather will stay quiet through Tuesday with increasing clouds.

Snow begins on Wednesday morning and ends ending before daybreak Thursday. There are still some questions regarding how close the storm gets to us, how cold it will be and more importantly HOW MUCH STICKS! If temperatures are borderline (near 32 degrees), that will prevent snow from sticking to the ground. A higher March sun angle helps a lot too. But if snow comes down heavy enough or it’s cold enough, snow can and will stick to the ground. So it’s a tricky call.

Snow will start off light around the time of the morning commute so roads should be fine for your drive to work Wednesday.

Then snow will pick up in the afternoon and evening, coming down moderate to possibly heavy. At the same time, temperatures will drop into the 20s. This may lead to snow sticking to the roads. At the same time it will be windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph. This isn’t enough to cause a lot of outages. But there could be a handful (similar to the last storm).

Accumulations: Right now we’re going with 5″-10″ of snow with lower amounts along the immediate shoreline and southeastern CT where some mixing is possible (also slightly milder temperatures).

By Thursday and into the end of the week, we expect a bit of a warming trend with temps well up into the 40’s that will make it feel a little closer to spring.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds. High: Mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow could be some moderate to heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Some mixing is possible along the shore and for southeastern CT. High: low-mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow tapers off overnight, ending during the early morning hours. Lows: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: Low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: Low-mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance early snow showers. High: Near 40.

