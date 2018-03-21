× Austin bombing suspect kills self with explosive as police close in: report

AUSTIN — Police in Austin, Texas, were preparing to stage a media briefing early Wednesday about an officer-involved shooting, amid local media reports that the Austin bombing suspect had killed himself with an explosive device according to Fox News.

The Austin American-Statesman was reporting that local police had located the suspect using a mix of cellphone information, security video and store receipts.

Further information about the suspect was not immediately available.

