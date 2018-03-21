× Bloomfield PD: Son stabbed 68-year-old father in chest

BLOOMFIELD — Carlos Cameron, 35, is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed his 68-year-old father in the chest Wednesday afternoon.

Bloomfield police said around 1:18 p.m., they responded to 15 Carpenter Lane on reports of a disturbance. Police said when they arrived, they found a 68-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

“Witnesses on scene informed officers that the disturbance was an argument between a father and son which turned physical resulting in the son grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing the father in the chest,” Bloomfield police said.

Bloomfield police said after stabbing the father, Cameron then fled the house.

As a precaution, officers notified the Laurel Elementary School which is located a few blocks away from the area of the police activity, said Bloomfield police.

Cameron was located at a neighbor’s residence on Greenmeadow Drive where he was taken into custody.

“The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital by Emergency Medical Services for a life-threatening wound in the area of the heart, where he was admitted for emergency surgery, said Bloomfield police.

Cameron is charged with assault in the first degree of an elderly person. No other details were released.