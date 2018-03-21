× Let’s go shopping! Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sale starts very soon

HARTFORD — Looking for birthday gifts or want to get an early start on your Christmas shopping? Wait no more as Toys “R” Us just announced the start of its liquidation sale.

According to USA Today, Toys “R” Us is hoping to begin their liquidation sales in most of the U.S. stores Thursday and complete those sales by the end of June.

The timetable of the sales were said at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va. Tuesday.

Toys “R” Us, which filed for bankruptcy last year, announced last week that it expects to close all of its 735 stores in the U.S.

Those closures will put 31,000 people out of work and hurt toy manufacturers that depended on the national retailer for distribution.

