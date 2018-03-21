Check here for early dismissals and closings

‘Mork & Mindy’ co-star Pam Dawber says Robin Williams ‘flashed,’ ‘grabbed’ her on set

Actress Pam Dawber and actor Robin Williams, both co-stars of the hit 70's series "Mork and Mindy," arrive at the Big Sisters of Los Angeles'' "Rising Stars 2000" October 26, 2000 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Williams was awarded "Man of the Year" by the Big Sisters of Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)

Robin Williams used to grope his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber as his madcap sense of humor crossed the line into sexual harassment, according to the Daily Mail.

In the upcoming biography of the comedian, Robin, by New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff, Dawber, 66, tells how the actor repeatedly grabbed her bottom and breasts and took off his clothes in front of her during the four-year run of the show.

Williams would also wrestle her down and break wind on her, and once ‘goosed’ an elderly actress playing her grandmother by putting a cane between her buttocks, she disclosed.

The actress, who played Mindy alongside Williams’s Mork, admits that she never took offense because the comedian was so charming.

She described filming the show as ‘so much fun’ and remarked: ‘It was the Seventies, after all.’ Mork and Mindy can be seen on Antenna TV.

