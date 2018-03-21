× ‘Mork & Mindy’ co-star Pam Dawber says Robin Williams ‘flashed,’ ‘grabbed’ her on set

Robin Williams used to grope his Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber as his madcap sense of humor crossed the line into sexual harassment, according to the Daily Mail.

In the upcoming biography of the comedian, Robin, by New York Times journalist Dave Itzkoff, Dawber, 66, tells how the actor repeatedly grabbed her bottom and breasts and took off his clothes in front of her during the four-year run of the show.

Williams would also wrestle her down and break wind on her, and once ‘goosed’ an elderly actress playing her grandmother by putting a cane between her buttocks, she disclosed.

The actress, who played Mindy alongside Williams’s Mork, admits that she never took offense because the comedian was so charming.

She described filming the show as ‘so much fun’ and remarked: ‘It was the Seventies, after all.’ Mork and Mindy can be seen on Antenna TV.

