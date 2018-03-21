× Nor-easter severely hampers air travel

WINDSOR LOCKS — The winter storm forecast has Bradley International Airport on stand-by for snow removal operations.

The airlines have started adjusting their schedules in anticipation of the storm and in response to weather conditions in other parts of the region. As of 11: 30 a.m., the airport reports that approximately 30 percent of today’s flights are cancelled. This number may change as the storm evolves.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines have issued travel waivers.

The executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says air travel in the New York City area will be “severely, severely affected by this storm.”

Rick Cotton said at midmorning Wednesday that LaGuardia Airport had about 75 percent of its flights cancelled. Newark Liberty and Kennedy were severely hampered as well and the situation is expected to worsen throughout the day.

At New York’s Port Authority bus terminal, Cotton says “virtually all of the long distance carriers” have canceled service.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 5,500 utility workers and 300 National Guard members are at the ready. The state also has sent generators, light towers, plows, salt and other equipment and supplies downstate.