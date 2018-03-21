× Pastor resigns weeks after admitting ‘sexual incident’ with teen

A Memphis pastor resigned Tuesday months after he was accused of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred with a teenage girl around 20 years ago, according to the New York Post.

Andy Savage, 42, resigned from his position at Highpoint Church after an investigation from a Texas lawyer whose “specialties include assisting churches with child-abuse investigations,” according to the NY Post.

In a statement, the church said:

“The leadership team at Highpoint Church agrees that Andy’s resignation is appropriate,” the church said.

In January, congregants broke into 25 seconds of applause after the pastor confessed to a 1998 “sexual incident” with a teenager and asked for their forgiveness.

A woman named Jules Woodson described the alleged encounter in a blog entry

