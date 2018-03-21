× Police: Couple caught having sex in front of kids at playground

OHIO — A couple in Ohio reportedly were busted having sex within sight of nearly a dozen kids near an elementary school, according to Fox News.

Jacoby Schmidt, 23, and Ashley Carrelli, 22, were allegedly caught Sunday afternoon having sex at Walker Elementary School in Canton.

Authorities said they received a 911 call that the couple had exposed themselves to the kids and numerous adults while having intercourse. When deputies arrived, the two continued to have sex and Carelli, according to Fox News, repeatedly bared her breasts to witnesses.

The couple told police that they were not aware that they couldn’t have sex near the school and stated they didn’t know people were watching them.