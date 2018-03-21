× Police: Easton EMS volunteer took pictures of patients in ambulance

EASTON — Officials said a volunteer for the Easton EMS was arrested after police said he took pictures of patients while they were riding in an ambulance.

Christopher Barlow, 21 of Duxbury, Mass., was charged Wednesday with two counts of stealing a firearm, two counts of voyeurism, illegal alteration of records, and providing a false statement.

Last year, Connecticut State Police arrested Barlow after they said he was posing as a law enforcement officer. At the time he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, impersonating a police officer and, possession or control of an incendiary device or material. That arrest stemmed from an initial complaint from the Easton EMS and Police Department.

Police said Barlow was a volunteer for the Easton EMS. He is suspected by police of placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom of the EMS building. He is also alleged to have taken inappropriate photos of patients who were being transported in an ambulance while they were under his care as an EMT.

The two stolen guns were allegedly stolen from a co-worker at EMS, according to police, who said, he is also suspected of forging official documents to present himself as an Easton Police Officer. Police said Barlow provided a false statement on an application for a long rifle.

Police said the investigation began in the summer of 2017. At that time, the Duxbury, Mass. Police Department accused Barlow of falsely claiming to be a Homeland Security agent and amassing a collection of guns, ammunition, explosives and stolen medical equipment, based on an initial complaint from the Easton EMS and Police Department. He was indicted in October on six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition and one count each of impersonating a police officer, possession of an incendiary device and carrying a dangerous weapon. Barlow had been held without bail until his release on February 16. A judge said at the time Barlow wear a GPS bracelet and not leave his home in Kingston except for doctor’s visits.

A lengthy investigation by the Easton Police Department, in conjunction with the Duxbury Police Department and the New Haven FBI field office, resulted in a warrant for Barlow’s arrest for the above charges in Connecticut.

Barlow’s bail was set at $25,000 and he will appear in court on April 5.