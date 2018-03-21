× Police: Florida men, one dressed in bull onesie, tried to burn down house with Ragu sauce

Police said that two Florida men were caught with their hands in the pasta jar after they used Ragu sauce to try and burn down a home they robbed last week, according to FOX News.

Derrick Irving, 36, and John Silva, 28, were arrested March 13 after allegedly breaking into a home in DeLand and stealing a flat screen television and an air conditioning wall unit, WKMC-TV reported.

The man whose home was being burglarized received an alert on his phone from his residence’s security system informing him of motion being detected in the house, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Read more here.