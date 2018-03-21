× Revealed: Mystery of why a lioness suddenly grew a mane solved

The mystery of how a female lion grew a mane has been solved, after scientists discovered the big cat has a tumour that produces male hormones, according to the Daily Mail.

Caretakers noticed that 18-year-old African lion Bridget began to grow the extra hair around her neck and head between March and November 2017.

FOX61 first reported the story, when veterinarians admitted they had not yet discovered the cause for the rare growth.

Thanks to a blood sample comparison to Bridget’s sister Tia, they have since detected elevated levels of two hormones which help explain the changes.

