Section of Route 10 in Farmington closed for afternoon

FARMINGTON — A section of Route 10 in will be closed Wednesday afternoon for an emergency tree removal.

Police said, “Rt. 10 (Waterville Road) in Farmington will be closed between Rt. 4 (Farmington Avenue) and Aqueduct Lane on Wednesday 3/21/2018 between approximately 3:30pm and 7:00pm due to an emergency tree removal. The hard closure will be at 131 Waterville Road, access will be permitted to residents only. Southbound motorists should utilize Talcott Notch Road as a detour and northbound motorists should utilize Town Farm Road as a detour around the area. Officers and signage will be in place to assist motorists. ”

