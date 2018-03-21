× State police: Waterbury PD shoots armed man

WATERBURY — Connecticut State Police said they were called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting this afternoon.

State Police Troop A said they were alerted after Waterbury police shot an armed man around 4 p.m.

Waterbury Deputy Chief of Police Fred Spagnolo, said police came across a distraught individual carrying a shotgun at Holy Land. Spagnolo added that the man was actively attempting to commit “suicide by cop.”

Spagnolo said police were forced to shoot the man during the encounter. The man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.

No other details have been released.