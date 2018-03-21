Winter Storm Warning: Fourth nor’easter in less than a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday for the potential for 6″+ of snow (even though the calendar says spring).

We are still calm overnight with cloudy skies and lows in the 20s.

Snow begins on Wednesday morning and ends ending before daybreak Thursday. There is still some uncertainty regarding the storm's track and how much is able to stick to the ground during the day. If temperatures are borderline (near 32 degrees), that will prevent snow from sticking to the ground. A higher March sun angle helps a lot too. But if snow comes down heavy enough or it’s cold enough, snow can and will stick to the ground. So it’s a tricky call.

Snow will start off light around the time of the morning commute so roads should be fine for your drive to work Wednesday.

Then snow will pick up in the afternoon and evening, coming down at varying intensities. At the same time it will be windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph. This isn’t enough to cause a lot of outages. But there could be a handful (similar to the last storm).

Snow will continue into the overnight, slowly tapering off after midnight with a few lingering snow showers into early Thursday morning.

Accumulations: Right now we’re going with 4″-8″ of snow for the northern half of Connecticut (Hartford, Tolland, Windham and Litchfield Counties) and higher amounts in the southern half of the state (New London, New Haven, Middlesex and Fairfield Counties). This is because the storm will be battling dry air and high pressure to our north. Our predicted accumulations are for back decks and grassy surfaces. Some of the snow may melt on contact with the roads during the day. If that drier air is less stubborn, 6"-12" could fall statewide. At the same time, if the dry air is stronger than predicted then snow totals could be even lower.

By Thursday and into the end of the week, we expect a bit of a warming trend with temps well up into the 40’s that will make it feel a little more like spring!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Light snow in the morning. Snow could be some moderate to heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Windy. High: low-mid 30s. Falling into the 20s during times of heavy precipitation.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow continues overnight, ending during the early morning hours. Lows: Upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Chance for a lingering snow shower early. Then turning partly cloudy, windy and cold. High: Low- 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: Low-mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance early snow showers. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 40's.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.