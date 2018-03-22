‘Cocaine babe’ tells court she smuggled drugs for ‘likes and attention’ on Instagram

A Canadian woman who pleaded guilty to smuggling cocaine admitted in court Wednesday that she was partly doing it for Instagram likes, according to Fox News.

During her sentencing hearing, 24-year-old Melina Roberge said she accepted the gig as a “cover” for a drug-smuggling operation.

Roberge said she did it for a man who she called “my sugar daddy” where he offered her money, trips and gifts, according to Fox News.

She also told the judge that she enjoyed taking photos of herself in exotic locations for likes and attention.

Roberge and her cruise companion Isabelle Lagacé, whom the Australian and British media labeled “the cocaine babes” were arrested in August 2016 following a 51-day cruise from the U.K. to Sydney.

According to Fox News, another passenger, Andre Tamine, 63, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Officials discovered 77 pounds of cocaine in Roberge and Lagacé’s shared cabin. Officials also found an additional 130 pounds in Tamine’s room with an estimated value between $21.5 million and $30 million.