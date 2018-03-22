× Dan Hurley to be the new UConn men’s basketball coach

HARTFORD — University of Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley will be the next coach of the UConn Huskies Men’s Basketball team.

FOX61’s Rich Coppola confirmed the deal. Hurley replaces Kevin Ollie.

On March 10, UConn terminated the contract of men’s basketball coach Ollie for ‘just cause.” After winning an NCAA championship in his first year, Ollie’s teams have struggled, with back-to-back losing seasons the past two years. Jim Calhoun, who coached the Huskies from 1986 to 2012, only had one season (1986-87) where his team had a losing record.

Ollie was in the second year of a five-year $17.9-million contract that can be voided for “just cause.” He signed the contract amid reports he was a candidate for several NBA jobs. Ollie has disputed the reason for termination and a hearing must be held to determine the settlement of the contract. It’s unclear if that hearing has been held, but it must take place within 15 days of the termination.

Tom Moore, a former UConn assistant, is coming with Hurley. Following UConn , Moore was head coach at Quinnipiac. He was with Hurley this past season at Rhode Island.