Eating vegan diet promotes ‘white masculinity,’ sociologist argues

Scholars argue eating meat contributes to “toxic masculinity,” but one sociologist has come to a different conclusion: giving up meat promotes “white masculinity,” according to FOX News.

North Carolina State University instructor Mari Mycek – a vegan herself – published “Meatless meals and masculinity,” a scientific article on the “intersectional understanding” of manliness and eating greens, CampusReform.org reported.

After Mycek conducted 20 in-depth interviews with self-identified vegan and vegetarian men, she concluded they “uphold gendered binaries of emotion/rationality and current ideas of middle-class, white masculinity.”

Before starting her research, Mycek thought vegan men would base their decision to give up meat on emotion and receive negative feedback for the switch; however, her findings were the opposite.

